V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,646,000 after purchasing an additional 187,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ball by 57.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,549 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Ball by 47.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,670 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Ball by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,685,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ball by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.86. 55,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

