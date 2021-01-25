V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,180 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,753,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,921,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,095 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43.

