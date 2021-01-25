V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,760. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $209.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.69.

