V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.33 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $6.72 on Monday, reaching $402.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $419.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.56 and a 200-day moving average of $315.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

