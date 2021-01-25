Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.10.

Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.65. 252,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,492. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $116.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $1,308,793.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,978. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

