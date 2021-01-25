Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC reduced its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 22,682.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,591,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,120 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 640.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 99,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 171.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 39.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 25.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

HAYN traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.69. 78,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,544. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $299.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.56. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

