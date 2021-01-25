Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 167.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 184,693 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $11,592,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,732,000 after acquiring an additional 126,781 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,792.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $4,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,709 shares of company stock worth $29,237,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 573,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

