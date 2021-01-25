Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC reduced its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.16.

Shares of FFIV traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,872. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $211.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $3,926,814. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.