Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,550 shares during the period. Primoris Services accounts for about 3.2% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Primoris Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Primoris Services by 218.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 212.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Primoris Services by 312.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRIM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.69. 183,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

