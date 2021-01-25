Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up about 1.6% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $209.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,546. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $217.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,714. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.