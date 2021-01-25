VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,294,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,232,000 after buying an additional 160,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 458,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 114,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 756,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,160. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36.

