Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $35.19. 15,394,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,207,377. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

