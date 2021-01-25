Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $69,347,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

MU stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.28. 19,114,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,158,768. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

