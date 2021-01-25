Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

GOGL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 703,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $730.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

