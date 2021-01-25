Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,710 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Baidu accounts for 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baidu by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 439,463 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after acquiring an additional 681,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 79.6% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after acquiring an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $254.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,336,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,051. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.67.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.66.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

