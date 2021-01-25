Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after acquiring an additional 485,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,941,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,462,512. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

