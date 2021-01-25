Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 51,041 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $6,824,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $259,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,019,483 shares of company stock valued at $66,107,908 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 555,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $349.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

