Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $2.19 Million in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPLT. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,111,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $8,286,000.

Shares of PPLT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.89. 152,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.75. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11.

