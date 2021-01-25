Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $581,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.05. 5,184,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

