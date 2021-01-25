Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $236,000 Investment in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 181,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

NYSE:SB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. 313,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

