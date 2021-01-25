Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,404 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,030,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

