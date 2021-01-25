Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,458.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 189,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $16,258,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,377.8% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,788 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.88. 143,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.46. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

