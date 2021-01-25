Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $91,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.00. 379,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,397. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.78. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $178.30.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

