Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Increased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.72. 979,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $78.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

