Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 754.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,245 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,046,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,926,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.05. 2,772,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,167. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

