Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,652,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

