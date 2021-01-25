Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Decreased by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 11.8% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $63,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 35,928 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 614,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

