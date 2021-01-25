Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.54

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.54 and last traded at $54.29, with a volume of 97533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

