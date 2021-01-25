Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Trimmed by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.33. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,764. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.44. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $181.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.