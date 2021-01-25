Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Lessened by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.4% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 495,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,300,000 after buying an additional 30,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,167,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,824,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period.

VOT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.82. 2,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,424. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $221.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.73 and a 200 day moving average of $190.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

