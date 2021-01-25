Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Reduced by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,799 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.24. 345,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.43. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $175.89.

