Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $208.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $209.93.

