Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $353.83.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.