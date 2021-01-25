Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 247.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $85,708,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,322,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

