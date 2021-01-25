Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.46. 5,322,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.