Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,943,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.62. 27,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,118. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.