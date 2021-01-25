VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $745.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

