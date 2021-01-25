Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.00

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 2522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.