Velan Inc. (VLN.TO) (TSE:VLN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.20

Velan Inc. (VLN.TO) (TSE:VLN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 8180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.24 million and a PE ratio of -18.58.

Velan Inc. (VLN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Inc. (VLN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan Inc. (VLN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.