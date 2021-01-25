Velas Price Up 7.7% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Velas token can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $82.64 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001966 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

