Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Pentair by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,099,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.39. 39,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,079. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.