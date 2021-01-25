Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81,439 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after buying an additional 992,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after buying an additional 809,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.12. The company had a trading volume of 189,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,644. The firm has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

