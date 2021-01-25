Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $733.92. 12,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $726.29 and a 200-day moving average of $691.24.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CSFB boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

