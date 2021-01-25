Veracity Capital LLC Has $914,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $45.33. 46,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,723. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

