Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

