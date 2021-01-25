Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 10,092 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,925,000 after buying an additional 470,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 214.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after buying an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,021,000 after buying an additional 117,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 395.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after buying an additional 3,506,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth about $41,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. 344,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

