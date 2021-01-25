Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 2,078 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.51. 106,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

