Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,468,185 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 613,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,468,185 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $446.65. 155,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,193. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $451.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $424.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.45.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.