Verge Price Down 10.8% This Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $195.12 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.19 or 0.00423547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,424,814,666 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

