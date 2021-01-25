Veros (VRS) Trading 96.7% Higher This Week

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Veros has traded 96.7% higher against the US dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $129,476.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for $7.00 or 0.00020516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.14 or 0.00738960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.42 or 0.04171673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017018 BTC.

About Veros

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

